Amid police chase, man gets bitten by 4-year-old. And then things get weird.

An armed robbery suspect led police on an eventful chase through Miramar, Fla., on Tuesday afternoon, that led to him getting bitten by a 4-year-old and trying — and failing — to hide inside a clothes dryer.
Johnny Morris’ failed run from Miramar police ended with the Miami man facing nine charges, including four felony charges for armed robbery, car burglary, kidnapping and fleeing a law enforcement officer whose lights and siren are flashing. He was being held Saturday in the Broward County Main Jail on $37,725 bond.
According to the arrest affidavit, a Tuesday afternoon alert told Miramar officers to watch for a white Nissan Altima, posssibly with a black male passenger wearing a black hoodie, that had just been involved in an armed robbery in the city. About 20 minutes later, Officer Raul Garcia saw Morris driving a white Nissan Altima with a black male riding shotgun in a black hoodie.
Garcia reported that he followed the car until the 9700 block of Miramar Parkway. He hit his siren and lights for a traffic stop, but Morris reacted by accelerating them into a car chase — west on Miramar Parkway, through a Publix shopping plaza, north on Palm Avenue and into the Mirabella residential district. The Altima crashed into a guard rail on Southwest 22nd Street in the 9900 block.
Morris sprang from the car and ran, shedding apparently stolen cards along the way. Morris had been too busy driving to do that during the car chase, as the affidavit says passenger Tre’Von Simon did with a rose gold iPhone. (Simon was picked up shortly after the crash and identified by the robbery victims.)
Meanwhile, Morris ran up to a house in the 2000 block of Southwest 100th Avenue. He grabbed the 4-year-old outside and told the child, “Shhhhh.”
The child bit Morris.
Morris dropped the child, but still gave the impression he had a firearm on him.
As the child’s mother pleaded with Morris not to hurt her or her child, he began emptying the clothes dryer with the apparent intention of hiding from the police inside.
But he didn’t fit, so he tried to go inside the house. The mother entered first, then swung around to close the rear sliding glass door on the criminal’s foot. Repeatedly.
Morris was standing in the front yard when police arrested him.
