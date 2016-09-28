She pointed out discolored water in her school bathroom. Then she was suspended

When Hazel Juco walked into the bathroom at John Glenn High School last week and turned on the sink, she saw pale, discolored water pour out from the tap. So she shared the news with her friends the first way she knew how — with a picture of the dirty water posted on Twitter.
“What a great day to be a rocket,” she captioned sarcastically, referencing a common acronym and symbol at the Westland, Michigan school. In a reply, she called the situtation “unacceptable.”
“Ok if a health inspector came up in this school it would be condemned,” she added.
What a great day to be a rocket pic.twitter.com/1mG2OpGksk— haz ️ (@HazelJuco) September 20, 2016
Several other students at the school shared and replied the photo, with captions like “This is disgusting,” “is that piss” and “you really need to go to the news about this!”
But Juco, who also posted the photo on Facebook and talked to her newspaper class about the water, told WXYZ that her school’s administration responded very differently the next day to the situation she had documented.
“They told me I was being suspended: OSS (Out of School Suspension). It is inappropriate use of electronics in the restroom,” Juco told the station.
Juco had hoped that someone would “see [the photo] and want to help us... because our school obviously doesn’t have money,” she told WXYZ. Juco added that the school had never cited other students for inappropriate electronics use even though bathroom selfies are common among her classmates.
Juco’s mother Melanie also took to Facebook to complain that the administration’s investigation of her daughter’s social profiles was what was inappropriate.
“I don’t understand what’s inappropriate about a sink other than they’re embarrassed that their water is disgusting,” she wrote, in a post Juco shared on Twitter.
Lol my momma all facebook w it pic.twitter.com/Y9Rciysc5K— haz ️ (@HazelJuco) September 21, 2016
Wayne-Westand Community Schools Superintendent Michele Harmala told WXYZ shortly after Juco’s suspension that it should not have happened. Administrators also failed to report the dirty water to maintenance even after suspending Juco, and Harmala said she had ordered maintenance to send a plumber to replace the pipe leading to the faucet.
“I am going to make sure the out of school suspension is expunged from the student’s record,” she told the station.
But in tweets the following week, Juco suggested that staff members at her high school were still treating her poorly.
It's good to know that even AFTER I expose John Glenn, their staff still manages to be as unprofessional and childish as can be— haz ️ (@HazelJuco) September 26, 2016
One administrator “was belittling me telling me how I could never overpower her [because] she ‘always wins,’” Juco recounted in a tweet Tuesday. In another, she added that she still had not received an apology from administrators.
“John Glenn knew what they were doing was wrong,” she wrote. “Nothing will change unless someone else brings a different problem to the news or we all get new administrators.”
September 27, 2016
