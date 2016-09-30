His dream was to become a police officer. At his funeral, he became one.

His dream was to be chief.
Enrique Ortiz Lugo, 11, grew up in a family of law enforcement officers. He would tell his parents his goal was to one day be chief of the Doral Police Department.
Earlier this month, that dream was cut short. Enrique died Sept. 3 after sudden health complications.
Three days later, the Doral Police Department named Enrique an honorary police officer. Doral police and Miami Beach held a ceremony with honors at a Miami funeral home.
Little Enrique was dressed in full Doral police uniform.
“I feel so humbled because his dream was accomplished,” said Monserrate Burgos, Enrique’s stepfather and Doral police chaplain. “Although we would have never wanted him to go, we know he left being what he always wanted to be — a police officer.”
Police officers carried his casket into the hearse after an American flag was placed on top. A Doral and Miami Beach motorcade escorted Enrique to the Miami International Airport cargo area, to be flown to his hometown in Puerto Rico.
His mother and stepfather boarded the plane and were greeted by Puerto Rico police when they landed. Enrique’s father, a correctional officer in Puerto Rico, was present.
Enrique was taken to the city of Yauco, where his longtime wish was honored. He was remembered and buried as an honorary member of the Doral Police Department.
“The death of a child brings heartache to everyone in a community. This was especially true for the Doral Police Department, since Enrique was the son of one of our chaplains and part of the Doral police family,” said Carlos Arango, a Doral police spokesman. “We feel privileged to have had the opportunity to honor Enrique’s memory by making him an honorary police officer and pray his family may be consoled in their grief.”
Enrique, a fifth-grader at Kendale Lakes Elementary School, not only had a passion for law enforcement, but loved gospel music, singing and Legos.
“He was so innocent, no malice,” Burgos said. “He had charisma and loved to serve others. He always built friendships wherever he went.”
The boy was also a member of the Puerto Rico Police Athletic League and was given a pin badge and a police hat from Doral police in 2015.
“That’s where his passion to serve really grew,” Burgos said. “Enrique felt he was one of Doral’s Finest, and he was.”
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
