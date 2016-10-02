2 NC university students dead after shooting

A university in North Carolina has announced via social media that two of its students are dead after a campus-area shooting.
North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro said on its Facebook page that Greensboro Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday at a large party and found two injured students at the scene. Both victims died Sunday morning.
They were identified as Alisia Dieudonne, a sophomore computer science major from Homewood, Illinois; and Ahmad Campbell, a junior agriculture and environmental systems major from Kittrell, North Carolina.
No other details were available early Sunday afternoon.
The university said on its Facebook page that its Office of Counseling Services would be open for students seeking counseling services.
