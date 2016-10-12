National

October 12, 2016

‘Trumpkins’ are back to inspire you this Halloween - just in time

By Tom Uhler

Say you have a political bent. And you want your carved up Halloween pumpkin to send a political message in the heated days before the election. Here’s your inspiration:

That’s right. It’s a Trumpkin. And once again this year it’s showing up all over in various incarnations:

But dont’ think The Donald is the only candidate showing up on Halloween pumpkins this year:

Largely due to Donald Trump’s hairstyle and skin color, Trumpkins started popping up all over last Halloween.

Some were fairly intricate:

Alec Baldwin, who caricatured Trump on Saturday Night Live, has gotten into the act with an Instagram post (he could use a little help):

 

Donald Trumpkin...

A photo posted by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on

Expect to see a lot more Trumpkins this year.

So you’ve got a few ideas to get started.

And if you need more inspiration, Sacramento State media professor, filmmaker and author Daniel Smith-Rowsey notes in his blog MAP to the Future, you’ve got Trumpsters, Trumpicans, Trumpalos, Trumpians, Trumpitups, Trumper cars, Trumper crops, Trumpagogs, and on and on. My person favorite: Trumpa-Loompas.

