Cubs fans celebrate team's 1st World Series berth since 1945

Chicago Cubs fans have waited 71 years to celebrate a return to the World Series.
Overjoyed fans streamed out of Wrigley Field on Saturday night after the Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS to earn their first trip to the World Series since 1945. Many people were wearing Cubbie blue and holding "W" flags.
Forty-nine-year-old Brian Dusza, who was Wrigley for Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS, never thought he'd see the team win the pennant. Dusza says "I can't even describe what I'm feeling."
The Cubs will face the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 on Tuesday, with the series returning to Wrigley Field for Game 3 on Friday.
