He threw her out of her car and stole it, police say. Then she tracked him down.

A carjacking suspect is in custody after police say his victim tracked him down to the State Fair of Texas and confronted him.
The Dallas Morning News reports Jerome Dewayne Smallwood was arrested last week in connection with aggravated robbery and taken to Dallas County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Around noon on Tuesday, the victim returned to her car after getting something to eat at an Oak Cliff burger restaurant. A man forced her out of her vehicle, and she hit her head on the ground as he drove off, the paper reports.
Using a LoJack device previously installed in her car, the victim and her sister tracked the vehicle to Fair Park with the suspect still sitting inside.
After confronting him, Smallwood insisted it was his vehicle and tried to back out, but the victim’s arm was caught in a closing door, the paper reports.
After jumping three curbs and taking several turns, the suspect got away.
However, authorities caught up with Smallwood at the TMA Grocery Beer and Wine on Second Avenue and removed him from the vehicle at gunpoint, according to the paper.
The fair, which began Sept. 30, concludes today.
