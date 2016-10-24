Museum seeks to scare up $85,000 to restore ‘Oz’ costume

Now that the Smithsonian Institution has reached its crowd-funding goal to preserve the ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” the museum is asking for more money to conserve another relic from the beloved movie.
The National Museum of American History announced Monday that it has extended the Kickstarter campaign that brought in $300,000 in one week to maintain the ruby slippers. The museum will seek another $85,000 to care for and display a Scarecrow costume worn by actor Ray Bolger.
If the campaign is successful, the museum will place the Scarecrow’s hat alongside the slippers in a new pop-culture exhibit that’s scheduled to open in 2018. The entire costume would be shown temporarily but is too delicate to go on permanent display.
Comments