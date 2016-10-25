Woman watches ‘A Stranger in My Home,’ then it becomes her reality

A woman fell asleep watching A Stranger in My Home before being awoken to the terrifying reality of a stranger strangling her in her home Saturday morning, WFAA reported.
The woman, who has not been identified for fear of her safety, fell asleep on her couch after coming home late from work.
The video shows the man peeking around the outside of the home, coming in through a window and walking around the apartment before, out of the camera’s view, he approaches the sleeping woman.
“I woke up to him putting his hand over my mouth and nose and strangling me with the other hand,” the victim told WFAA.
She told WFAA that he commanded her to take her clothes off and she is then seen struggling with the man, falling to the ground and crashing into the television. As she attempted to climb out the window, she yelled for help which prompted him to run away.
The woman is shaken up but not physically harmed, she told WFAA.
Police are still investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
“Anybody who’s bold enough to go inside someone’s residence knowing they’re home is someone we’re concerned about,” Sgt. Marc Povero told WFAA.
The victim shared her story and video with WFAA in hopes that no one else will have to experience what she did.
