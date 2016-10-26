An elderly man asked two teens to get off his lawn. They punched him instead.

3:38 We'll be there Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:54 Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Rocky Mount

1:07 Wal-Mart surveillance video shows suspect assaulting employee with stolen item

1:52 Will Muschamp previews Tennessee

2:18 Make-A-Wish Foundation makes local boy's wish come true

0:52 Trump supporters hold 'flash mob' in Bluffton Friday

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

1:36 Mentally ill man denied bond in church stabbing