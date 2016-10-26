Four captive lemurs die mysteriously

3:38 We'll be there Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:36 Mentally ill man denied bond in church stabbing

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

2:07 Carolina Band's post-game concert: Amazing Grace

2:18 Game preview: QB Jake Bentley appears poised to make debut vs. UMass

2:26 Hacksaw Ridge movie trailer features Fort Jackson

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'