Siri, what should I wear for Halloween?

It happens every year – people have plenty of time to plan a Halloween costume, but for whatever reason some people end up having to throw together a last-minute outfit.
For those struggling with coming up with a costume idea this weekend, your phone’s assistant might prove more helpful than Google.
Siri, Apple’s built-in automated iPhone assistant, has some solid costume ideas for you if you ask her, “What should I wear for Halloween?”
Here are some of our favorites:
1) An eclipse: “You could go as an eclipse. Just dress in black and stand in front of things.”
2) Chapstick: “You could dress up like chapstick and tell people you’re ‘the balm.’”
3) An operating system: “You could put on surgeon scrubs, hold some instruments, and tell people you’re an ‘operating system.’”
4) A s’more: “Grab a pillow, some cardboard, and a brown t-shirt, and you’re a s’more. S’more or less.”
5) A circumflex (the pointed mark that goes over vowels to indicate emphasis in some languages): “Put on a little pointy hat, and go as a circumflex.”
You have to be careful how to phrase the question to get the results. “What should my Halloween costume be?” and “What should I be for Halloween?” also work.
Some of Siri’s other suggestions included a tasselled wobbegong (a species of carpet shark), a human hypothetical question, a pirate and a ghost.
She also simply responds “Boo,” when she’s apparently sick of you asking her the same question over and over.
