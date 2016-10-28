After killing teen, suspect said, ‘I’m glad I got that over with’, witness says.

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets Pause

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting

1:15 Coach Marcus Lattimore, Heathwood Hall celebrate middle school title

3:01 Hillary Clinton calls for people to come together out of mutual respect

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

5:08 Evan Hinson sets sights on two-sport future at South Carolina

1:36 Mentally ill man denied bond in church stabbing

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built