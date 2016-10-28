Pentagon won’t use robots that decide on their own when to kill

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets Pause

1:08 Matthew unsung hero: 'Whatever I can help you do, I will do'

1:05 Tim Tebow 'thankful to be part of the Mets family'

1:15 Coach Marcus Lattimore, Heathwood Hall celebrate middle school title

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

3:01 Hillary Clinton calls for people to come together out of mutual respect

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

1:58 Newborn babies bundled in Cleveland Indians gear for World Series