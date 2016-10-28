Beloved custodian’s funeral will be held in arena he cleaned for years

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting Pause

2:19 State Rep. Mia McLeod explains her call for the resignation of the Rec Commission's director, board members

2:26 Hacksaw Ridge movie trailer features Fort Jackson

1:40 VIDEO: A look at Will Muschamp's new South Carolina home

1:15 Coach Marcus Lattimore, Heathwood Hall celebrate middle school title

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

3:01 Hillary Clinton calls for people to come together out of mutual respect

1:05 Tim Tebow 'thankful to be part of the Mets family'

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built