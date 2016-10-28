8 injured when American Airlines plane catches fire at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport

Seven passengers and a flight attendant reported minor injuries after an American Airlines aircraft caught fire, forcing 170 crew members and passengers to evacuate onto the runway at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Television reports showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the airliner, which appeared to be damaged at its rear. Evacuation chutes extended from the plane with emergency vehicles surrounding the aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that while the Boeing 767 was taking off around 2:35 p.m. Central bound for Miami, the pilots reported that the aircraft blew a tire and they aborted the takeoff.
Video of incident Involving an American Airlines flight at Chicago O'Hare ⚠ pic.twitter.com/k51a0kJ9Jc— Flight Alerts ⚠ (@FlightAlerts777) October 28, 2016
FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro also told The Associated Press that an engine was damaged and that some people suffered minor injuries. He said he could not give an exact number.
According to an American Airlines spokeswoman, the flight aborted takeoff due to an “engine-related mechanical issue.” Leslie Scott said the 161 passengers and 9 crew members deplaned on the runway and buses were to be sent to pick up the passengers and bring them back to the terminal.
A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said the board is aware of the incident but hasn’t made a decision on whether to investigate.
Chicago fire officials said on the department’s Twitter account that there was an extra-alarm emergency response at the airport for an “aircraft down.” Fire officials couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment.
EMERGENCY AIRCRAFT DOWN AT OHARE 2 11 RESPONSE details to follow— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 28, 2016
