He had ‘facial hair and arm tattoos’: Grown man plays with youth football team

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting Pause

1:15 Coach Marcus Lattimore, Heathwood Hall celebrate middle school title

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

3:01 Hillary Clinton calls for people to come together out of mutual respect

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

1:05 Tim Tebow 'thankful to be part of the Mets family'

1:36 Mentally ill man denied bond in church stabbing

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies