He walked out his door with a rifle, a 4-pack of beer and opened fire, police say

A man was charged with five counts of attempted murder after witnesses said he walked out of his Garfield Street house with a semi-automatic rifle and a four-pack of beer and began shooting at passing cars.
According to Carl Washington’s arrest affidavit, the worst injuries suffered among the five people were the gunshot wound to the back of Reynoldo Corria’s head and Corria’s two broken legs. The leg injuries likely came from Corria crashing his red truck into a tree after being shot.
The other four people fired upon were well enough to give sworn statements that they wished to press charges.
That list starts with 1976 Chevrolet Corvette owner Ronald Andrews. After Washington, 40, walked from his house to the 64th Avenue and Garfield intersection, the witness said, Washington put his beer down and began firing. While rolling north on 64th Avenue, Andrews saw bullets pierce the passenger side windshield of his ‘Vette.
Next in the traffic line behind Andrews, shots hit Yuneisy Almarales’ 2015 GMC Yukon in the passenger side window, covering her right arm in glass fragments. Almarales found a police officer after the trio of shots.
Meanwhile, Stephen Apakian said, he saw the shooter firing up Garfield Street, then turn toward his white Kia Sol and aim while firing four times.
James Greer told police while heading south on 64th Avenue, he saw a man holding a rifle aimed at him. A pop of a shot, the crack of a windshield and the shattering of a wiper blade followed. As Greer floored it past the suspect, three more shots hit his car, one in the driver’s side door and two at the rear. Antother witness said he saw Washington walk back to his house, rifle in hand.
Almarales and Washington’s neighbor, police say, positively identified Washington.
In Broward County, Washington pleaded no contest last year to misdemeanor marijuana possession. Back in 2010, he pleaded no contest to resisting arrest without violence and leaving the scene of an accident.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments