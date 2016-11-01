She called it assault. He saw it as flirtation. He made it worse with an 'apology.'

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2/2 (Warning explicit language) Pause

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2/2 (Warning explicit language)

5:07 Video shows SC bus monitor punching special needs preschooler

1:10 South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned

2:55 President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

3:27 Three South Carolina families, four suicides

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

2:34 Marcus Lattimore reflects on first season as coach, talks coaching future