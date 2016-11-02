Police, anti-David Duke protesters clash, while Louisiana Senate debate turns testy

White supremacist David Duke's appearance in Louisiana's final U.S. Senate debate ahead of next week's election derailed much of the event Wednesday, with opponents trashing him, the debate moderator struggling to keep him within time limits and angry protesters, having been banned from the auditorium, clashed with police officers outside.
Six candidates were on the debate stage at historically black Dillard University, but the focus was mostly on the former Ku Klux Klan leader. Inside the auditorium, Democratic lawyer Caroline Fayard called Duke a "snake." Republican state Treasurer John Kennedy called Duke a liar. Democratic Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell said Fayard has been lying about him as she tried to connect him to Duke. Campbell said he has nothing in common with Duke except both men were "breathing."
Outside, police used pepper spray to keep protesters out of the building, according to video posted to social media.
Video: Police use pepper spray as David Duke protesters try to enter building hosting US Sen debate at Dillard U https://t.co/BITzNRwXmk— Laffy (@GottaLaff) November 3, 2016
Video posted by The Advocate of Baton Rouge also seem to show officers and students shoving and swearing. Images also tweeted out by The Advocate seem to show an officer threatening to use his Taser.
WVUE also reported that a protester pepper-sprayed police officers, and at least two protesters were arrested. The Advocate reported that both were later released.
Duke is a former Imperial Wizard in the Ku Klux Klan whose candidacy has generated intense controversy. According to a poll commissioned to determine which candidates would qualify for the debate stage, Duke garnered 5.1 percent support, just barely above the necessary five percent. But on the debate stage Wednesday, Duke tried to claim he was more trustworthy than all five of his competitors, who he said were "beholden to big money."
In response, Kennedy cited Duke's prison number. Duke spent a year in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2002 to bilking his supporters and cheating on his taxes.
Duke claimed he was "targeted by the government." When moderator John Snell of WVUE-TV interrupted Duke to explain he pleaded guilty to the crime, Duke yelled: "You're a typical media hack!"
Duke also accused Jews of dominating U.S. media and banking.
Not even reporters were not allowed inside the auditorium while the debate was being recorded and instead had to watch it on television in a separate room.
Earlier in the evening, 60 to 70 protesters carried signs and chanted "No Duke! No K-K-K! No fascist USA!”
Protests at Dillard University over former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke coming to campus for Senate debate #NOLA #Dillard #HBCU @WVLALocal33 pic.twitter.com/vRoBpLxXEO— Justin Campbell (@jcampbellnews) November 3, 2016
