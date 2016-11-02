U.S. Navy base in Japan on lockdown after report of shots fired

A U.S. Navy base was in lockdown after a report of gunshots, according to the base’s Facebook page.
Security at U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo received a report of gunshots heard inside a building, according to the post, at 9:33 a.m. Thursday morning local time. The building was evacuated and security is clearing the building, according to the post.
The U.S. Seventh Fleet shares the base with ships of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, according to the base’s website.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Comments