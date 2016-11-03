The intrigue-laden tale of U.S. efforts to seize jet engines bound for Iran

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court

3:40 Holocaust survivor Noémi Ban on the importance of remembering

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

0:26 Daughter of man murdered at Tama Road apartment asks for public's help

0:54 Gamecocks take shape with new faces on the roster

0:43 CJ Cummings on setting world record

2:31 Hog Wild: Hogs hunted for killing sea turtles on deserted S.C. island

2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population