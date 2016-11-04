Check your change: Do you have a 'Take a dump on Trump' coin?

As if this election wasn’t already odd enough, reports of a “Trump quarter” are surfacing across the country.
Joni Prater of Amarillo was rummaging through her change recently when she noticed one quarter didn’t look quite like the others, myhighplains.com reported.
Amarillo Woman Finds "Trump Quarter" https://t.co/tpoh62Mzho pic.twitter.com/lFbHD3rXcX— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLOCAL4NEWS) November 2, 2016
The coin resembles a quarter in size and color. But, in place of George Washington is the head of presidential candidate, Donald Trump, the picture shows.
Where a real quarter normally reads “liberty” this coin says, “Take a dump on Trump.” Alongside his head are the words, “insanity” and “trust me,” according to the picture on myhighplains.com.
The tail side of the coin is identical to a real quarter with the eagle pictured.
The station said they’ve received reports that similar coins have been found across the country in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City.
None of those in possession of the coin have been able to trace back where they received it, myhighplains.com reported.
“Due to the fact that these aren’t actually forged, they are made to look similar to a quarter, but not trying to pass them as quarters, it’s a novelty item. It’s not an actual offense,” Amarillo Police Officer Jeb Hilton told myhighplains.com.
This isn’t the only place Trump’s face has been added. A change.org petition to “put Donald Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore” was created earlier this year with a Photoshopped image of his face. In the photo his face is in place of Theodore Roosevelt’s, between Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.
With just a few days left, this election season has been no coin-toss and depending on Tuesday’s outcome, this coin could be worth more than just a novelty item.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
