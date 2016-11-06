FBI director tells Congress that Clinton should not face charges over emails

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel Pause

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:56 Game Balls: Top South Carolina performances against Missouri

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:33 The Pure Ultra Club night club shooting crime scene

1:21 South Carolina celebrates win over Missouri

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind