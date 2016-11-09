10 Things to Know for Thursday

0:38 Vintage Packard pulled from lagoon at Concours Pause

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:44 Lower Richland's Roach, Hicklin and Nelson make college choices

2:03 John Podesta addresses Clinton supporters early Wednesday morning

2:04 Game preview: Storylines aplenty as Gamecocks face Florida

0:56 Trump supporters celebrate in Columbia

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:52 Cardinal Newman pitcher Cam Tringali signs with South Carolina baseball

0:58 'This is what Trump was talking about': Frustrated Bluffton voters fear disenfranchisement because of long line