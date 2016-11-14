Hybrids, electric cars will be required to make noise in attempt to save pedestrians

3:38 We'll be there Pause

1:39 Hundreds in KC take to the streets to protest Donald Trump

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:16 Zach Anderson asks for unity during Sacramento march: 'Our beef isn't with these voters'

0:52 Veteran can't believe show of generosity

2:34 Marcus Lattimore reflects on first season as coach, talks coaching future

4:34 Dabo Swinney takes the blame for Clemson's loss to Pitt

2:12 Kassy Alia draws strength from support

2:52 Postgame reaction from Ben Lippen's win over Hammond