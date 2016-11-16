Don't even think of coming into my spotless living room before Thanksgiving, mom warns

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads' Pause

4:20 P.J. Dozier, Sindarius Thornwell speak after win over Monmouth

1:34 Deputies enlist businesses to fight drugs and other illegal activity

1:05 Zandi: After Citadel last year, no plans to underestimate Western Carolina

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

2:13 South Carolina man dubbed "the fastest deer skinner around"

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

5:01 Gamecocks beat Monmouth: Frank Martin talks USC's buzzer-beater

1:02 700 feet of boardwalk + Hurricane Matthew = long day