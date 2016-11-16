San Francisco teachers union offers Trump lesson plan

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point Pause

9:20 SC Gov. Haley delivers GOP response to President Obama's final State of the Union address

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey

3:26 Turkey 101

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

1:34 Deputies enlist businesses to fight drugs and other illegal activity

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

2:13 South Carolina man dubbed "the fastest deer skinner around"

0:55 Muschamp explains importance of bowl bid, accompanying practices