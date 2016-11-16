Clinton disappointment in election results ‘more than I can ever express’

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey Pause

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point

9:20 SC Gov. Haley delivers GOP response to President Obama's final State of the Union address

1:34 Deputies enlist businesses to fight drugs and other illegal activity

2:08 Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street

0:55 Muschamp explains importance of bowl bid, accompanying practices

3:26 Turkey 101

4:20 P.J. Dozier, Sindarius Thornwell speak after win over Monmouth

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken