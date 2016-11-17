On this night, no one lost: Player with Down syndrome given chance to score TD

9:20 SC Gov. Haley delivers GOP response to President Obama's final State of the Union address Pause

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey

1:49 Swimmers urged not to go into the Saluda River

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

3:26 Turkey 101

2:08 Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street

1:28 Flying with the Packet and Gazette: Kite Day on Hilton Head

3:41 Dylan Thompson talks USC QBs, waiting for another NFL shot