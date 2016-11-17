63-year-old woman punches an attacking bear, but that’s not what stopped the mauling

1:49 Swimmers urged not to go into the Saluda River Pause

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey

1:52 U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson talks after 2nd District debate

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

1:45 Senior moments: Gamecocks reflect on careers

3:18 Chicago Cubs pitcher, C. J. Edwards of Prosperity, discusses his past, present and future

0:29 Gov. Nikki Haley on 'Fight Song'

0:50 How winning helps South Carolina in the recruiting process

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point