APNewsBreak: Suspect in mall shooting began at theater

1:39 Hundreds in KC take to the streets to protest Donald Trump Pause

1:16 Zach Anderson asks for unity during Sacramento march: 'Our beef isn't with these voters'

0:50 How winning helps South Carolina in the recruiting process

1:45 Senior moments: Gamecocks reflect on careers

0:29 Gov. Nikki Haley on 'Fight Song'

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

1:16 A tour of a new mobile home for October 2015 flood survivors

3:18 Chicago Cubs pitcher C.J. Edwards of Prosperity discusses his past, present, future

1:52 Analysis: What OrTre Smith commitment means for USC