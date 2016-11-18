Kanye West: If I had voted, it would have been for Trump

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

0:45 Kamala Harris campaigns for down-ballot Democrats in California

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp'

1:52 U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson talks after 2nd District debate

0:29 Gov. Nikki Haley on 'Fight Song'

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

1:28 Flying with the Packet and Gazette: Kite Day on Hilton Head

1:45 Senior moments: Gamecocks reflect on careers