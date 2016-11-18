What’s on that ATM keypad? You may not want to know.

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

3:03 U.S. marshal killed while serving arrest warrant

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:59 Pot and the presidency

0:57 How Drew Williams ended up at USC

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

1:24 USC President Harris Pastides talks about where USC's new medical school could be built on the Bull Street property

1:45 Senior moments: Gamecocks reflect on careers