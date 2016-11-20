Woman shot, wounded outside gun show at NC State Fairgrounds

A woman was wounded by a gunshot to the head in an incident authorities described as an accident at a gun show Saturday morning at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.
Alyssa Lewis Glosson, 29, William Daniel Glosson, 30, and Lasonya Judd, all of Cameron, attended the Dixie Gun and Knife Show on Saturday morning, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The three left the show about 10:15 a.m., and as Judd was handling a gun in the parking lot, it fired. Alyssa Glosson was hit in the back of the head.
Officers who arrived at the scene found Glosson wounded but still talking. She was taken to WakeMed, and the incident is under investigation.
