Health insurers can reject your claim by saying you broke the law, even without charges

1:00 3 things we learned from South Carolina vs. Western Carolina Pause

0:38 Muschamp talks Deshaun Watson, defending Clemson offense

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:45 Up next for the Gamecocks: the Clemson Tigers

2:18 Clemson's Brent Venables proud of defense's play at Wake Forest

3:09 Dutch Fork wins the South Carolina High School League State Competitive Cheer Championships

1:04 Ben Lippen celebrates state championship

2:22 Will Muschamp reacts after Gamecocks earn sixth win

3:38 Chapin High School: SCHSL Competitive Cheer Championship 2016