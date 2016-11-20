Sound technician runs in the way of the Minnesota Vikings and gets absolutely crushed

Everyone makes mistakes at their job, but some people’s mistakes hurt a lot more than others.
Take, instance, the sound technician at Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. Prior to kickoff, the Vikings were preparing to rush out onto the field when the sound guy, for reasons currently unknown, decided to run across the mouth of the tunnel where the Minnesota players were gathered.
The resulting collision, which was absolutely brutal, was caught on camera and broadcast on national TV.
Vikings Linval Joseph absolutely destroys Fox sound guy during pregame intros https://t.co/4C3Afhj3tU— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 20, 2016
The poor sound guy, who some people have identified as one Bernie Beaudry, who works for the television station WCCO, had the added misfortune of going up against Linval Joseph, No. 98, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 329 pounds, per the Vikings’ official website, though he did manage to avoid No. 96, Brian Robison, who stands 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds.
This is @WCCO-er Bernie Beaudry. It'll take more than a hit by Linval Joseph to keep him down. https://t.co/GmLdR1zk0Z— Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) November 20, 2016
Bernie Beaudry, who has worked on one of my crews in the past. An incredibly kind guy, and clearly VERY TOUGH. https://t.co/hJ5qqwaLVg— Ron Wechsler (@RonWechsler) November 20, 2016
Other than those tweets, WCCO has not made any statement on Beaudry’s health after the smackdown. But the Vikings did win, 30-24, and Joseph had four tackles, so he clearly suffered no harm from the hit.
The clip is being compared to another vicious sports collision from earlier this week, when a cross country runner crossed paths with a sprinting deer halfway through a race, sending the runner flying.
Oh deer... https://t.co/FT5Ji4IWZH— Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) November 16, 2016
The jury is still out as to whether getting hit by an NFL player or a wild animal is worse.
This is worse than the deer and the cross country runner. https://t.co/CamjKKCMAP— Andy Hart (@JumboHart) November 20, 2016
@JumboHart I dunno, I think the deer was going full speed. Camera angle much better on this one though!— Doug - Music Manumit (@dawmusicmanumit) November 20, 2016
