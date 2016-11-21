Police give drivers turkeys, not tickets, for Thanksgiving

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up Pause

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile Trump presidency and immigrant roots

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

0:58 Unpleasant job keeps South Carolina highways safer

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:45 Up next for the Gamecocks: the Clemson Tigers

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

0:38 Muschamp talks Deshaun Watson, defending Clemson offense

1:04 Ben Lippen celebrates state championship