Officers use water hoses on pipeline protesters in subfreezing weather

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up Pause

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

3:06 SC Gov. Nikki Haley announces SCDOR director Rick Reames is resigning

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

3:29 Deshaun Watson: USC-Clemson game 'has that extra juice to it'

0:47 Game Balls: Top USC performances against Western Carolina

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump