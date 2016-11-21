Hit by a car, he fell 50 feet into an icy river with a broken leg. And survived.

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas Pause

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

3:56 The Carolina Clemson Rivalry

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point

3:11 Firefighters give safety tips to prevent turkey fryer fires