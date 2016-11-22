That aloe vera gel in the store may be missing a key ingredient: aloe vera

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry Pause

3:05 Coach Dawn Staley after game against Maine

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:59 Pot and the presidency