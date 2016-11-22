New from Cheetos: toilet paper, perfume, a $20,000 jewelry set and other treats

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey

8:33 SAPD chief described ambushed officer's death as a “cold, calculated murder”

2:29 Ben Boulware on Dowdle, Bentley: Those guys will probably turn USC around

2:40 Gamecock fans burn 30-foot tall Tiger

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry