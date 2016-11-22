Church suspect competency hearing wraps up with no decision

There's no official decision yet on the competency of Dylann Roof to stand trial in the killing of nine black worshippers at a South Carolina church.
Court officials say no decision was reached in the two-day hearing that ended Tuesday afternoon in Charleston.
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel says he'll rule later this week if the trial can continue. Gergel closed the hearing amid concern its contents could taint potential jurors' views of Roof.
The hearing came as Gov. Nikki Haley attended a prayer vigil blocks away at Emanuel AME Church, site of the 2015 shootings. The vigil was one of many statewide Haley requested to encourage prayer for South Carolina during the trials of Roof and former North Charleston officer Michael Slager, as well as recovery from Hurricane Matthew.
