Squirrel ‘getting revenge’ severely injures politician who called squirrels a menace

0:45 Bryson Allen-Williams: There are no underdogs in a rivalry game Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:40 Gamecock fans burn 30-foot tall Tiger

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey

1:11 No pressure on the Gamecocks at rivalry game?

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

1:37 USC players get ready for rivalry game