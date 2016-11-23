His waiter wanted to return to Ireland to see his family — so he left behind a $750 tip

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

2:58 Coach Dawn Staley on playing three consecutive games

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry