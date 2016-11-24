A single mosquito attacked her spine and her brain, and ripped a blissful life apart

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley Pause

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

1:59 Henry McMaster nominates Donald Trump

2:50 Rivals White Knoll and Lexington ready for playoff rematch

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

2:58 Coach Dawn Staley on playing three consecutive games

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair