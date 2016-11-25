Frankenstein’s monster teaches a holiday lesson

Celebrating the holidays often means spending it with family and loved ones, but one holiday ad is encouraging viewers to consider those outside their inner circles this year.
Apple’s yearly festive ad features Frankenstein’s monster — though it’s hardly his holiday — winning over a surprised group of neighbors with his take on a Christmas carol and the help of his iPhone 7.
The two-minute spot, released Monday, opens with the iconic creature in a lonely cabin at the top of a valley, recording the carol "Home for the Holidays," off a music box and onto his phone, as author Mary Shelley looks on from the photo frame hanging on his wall.
The monster then puts on his hat and staggers down to the town in the valley below, as the residents are gathering around a brightly lit Christmas tree.
As they gasp and recoil when they see him, he plugs in two Christmas lights into the screws on his neck and (of course) using his iPhone, attempts to start singing: "Oh, there’s no place like home for the holidays…"
But one of the bulbs on his neck sputters out, and he slumps his shoulders in defeat.
It takes one of the children in the crowd to tap the bulb back to life and lead the rest of the audience to help Frankenstein’s monster finish the song.
As the camera pans out, the ad encourages viewers to "Open your heart to everyone," followed by the company’s logo.
Apple’s ad isn’t the first to encourage inclusiveness during this year’s giving season: Amazon released an ad earlier this month featuring, for the first time, a Muslim cleric and promoting a similar message of welcome, particularly after a highly polarizing political cycle. But Amazon said its commercial was planned months ago in June, according to USA Today, and was not a comment on this month’s presidential election.
