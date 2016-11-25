Teen in grandma’s text mixup pops in for Thanksgiving dinner, but he forgot something

Remember the teen who was mixed up in a wrong-number Thanksgiving text?
Well, he showed up to dinner.
So this just happened pic.twitter.com/zqElkMd6zM— Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 25, 2016
Wanda Dench of Mesa, Ariz., had thought she was telling a few of her family members, including her 21-year-old grandson, about the details of their Thanksgiving dinner but actually texted 17-year-old Phoenix resident Jamal Hinton.
At first, Hinton seemed skeptical about the random text.
“I actually did think it was my grandma,” Hinton said to The Arizona Republic.
The two exchanged selfies to reveal each others’ identities.
Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl— Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016
When Hinton asked, “Can I still get a plate tho?”, Dench responded accordingly.
“Of course you can,” she texted. “That’s what grandma’s do ... feed every one.”
Dench had texted the right number all along, but her grandson forgot to tell her that he changed his number last May, according to The Arizona Republic.
Hinton offered to bring a pumpkin pie, according to The Arizona Republic, but in hurrying to get to Dench’s house, he said he forgot it. No worry for Dench, as she replied, “We’ve got plenty.”
“She welcomed me into her house, so that shows me how great of a person she is,” Hinton told ABC 15 in Arizona. “Thankful for people like that.”
