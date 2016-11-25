State worker helped a panhandler, then lost his job because he handed over a beer

1:51 Clemson's Brent Venables on rivalry: 'Hate and heart' on both sides Pause

1:51 Clemson DC Brent Venables 'The hate and the heart is on both sides.'

0:42 Will Muschamp explains his Thanksgiving plans

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

4:08 Frank Martin wraps a win over S.C. State

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley