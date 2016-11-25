Trump’s newest security aide wants to stir up discontent in Iran

1:51 Clemson DC Brent Venables 'The hate and the heart is on both sides.' Pause

1:51 Clemson's Brent Venables on rivalry: 'Hate and heart' on both sides

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

0:42 Will Muschamp explains his Thanksgiving plans

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

2:50 Rivals White Knoll and Lexington ready for playoff rematch

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry